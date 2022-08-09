Las Vegas police: Elderly woman killed in dog attack

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 9:43 a.m. in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead on the scene, LVMPD said. The dog was found at a nearby residence and was turned over to animal control.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

