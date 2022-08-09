Las Vegas police: Elderly woman killed in dog attack

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:09 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 9:43 a.m. in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead on the scene, LVMPD said. The dog was found at a nearby residence and was turned over to animal control.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marshawn Lynch booking photo
Former Raiders player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas
A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.
2 sets of partial human remains found at Lake Mead may be same person, coroner says
Allegiant Stadium is shown during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the...
LVCVA approves funding for 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
‘Street Outlaws’ show star dies while filming in Las Vegas