Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities.

According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).

“Frontier and Las Vegas create a winning combination for consumers seeking affordable, convenient flight options,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We’re focused on continued growth in Las Vegas as we build out an already robust network connecting LAS to destinations across the U.S. and Mexico.”

The airline says that to celebrate the new routes, Frontier is offering fares as low as $69.*

“From the onset of domestic travel recovery, Las Vegas has been among the top destinations in the nation,” said Joe Rajchel, Harry Reid International Airport spokesperson. “Frontier’s expansion at LAS with service from Baltimore, Buffalo, Hartford and Kansas City is a further endorsement that demand for the Entertainment Capital of the World is as strong as ever.”

For more information, visit: https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-las-vegas

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.