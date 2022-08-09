Former Raiders player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence.

Police say that at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to police, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest.

Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence, according to LVMPD.

