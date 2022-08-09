Forecast Outlook 8/9/22

The humidity stays with us, providing plenty of moisture to kick off thunderstorms this week. The tradeoff is that temperatures will stay mild with highs holding in the double-digits.

We’re already seeing thunderstorms popping up over the higher elevations early this afternoon. With so much moisture in the atmosphere today, a Flood Watch is in effect for Southern Nevada through tonight. Heavy downpours may lead to localized flash flooding. Along with the flooding risk, gusty wind and lightning are also possible around any thunderstorms that develop.

A few showers and storms may linger into Wednesday morning with the chance of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast. The forecast high is 96° in Las Vegas.

Scattered thunderstorms continue all the way through the weekend. The best chances will be during the afternoon hours with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 90s throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.