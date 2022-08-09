2 sets of partial human remains found at Lake Mead may be same person, coroner says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office says that two sets of partial remains found recently at Lake Mead may be the same person.

The coroner’s office on Tuesday said that the partial skeletal remains that were discovered Aug. 6 near the Boulder Beach area were located in the same area as the partial remains that were found on July 25.

As this time, the coroner said, “the investigation into these remains includes working to determine whether the two sets of remains are from the same person or not.”

Additionally, the coroner’s office said that the May 7 skeletal remains that were discovered in the Callville Bay area are those of a male between the ages if 23 and 38. The cause of manner of death is undetermined, officials said.

On May 1, remains were discovered in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor. The decedent was a male who died from a gunshot would and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

A woman told FOX5 that she has was contacted by Las Vegas police to provide DNA that could possibly link the body in a barrel to her brother who went missing about 45 years ago.

The coroner’s office notes that the process for identifying the remains discovered at Lake Mead includes examinations to determine the gender and approximate age, height and weight of each decedent, the collection of DNA samples, the quality of which can be greatly affected by time and environmental conditions; and comparing findings to information about people who have been reported missing over the years.

