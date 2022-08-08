Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday as they return home from a 19-day deployment.

According to a news release, as the Thunderbirds to Nellis Air Force Base after a 19-day deployment to four show sites, the group will conduct a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m.

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbird 1, commander/leader. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

Updates on the Las Vegas arrival time will be posted on the Thunderbirds Twitter account: @AFThunderbirds.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.