Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon

The USAF Thunderbirds Perform at the 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show.
The USAF Thunderbirds Perform at the 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show.(WPTA)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday as they return home from a 19-day deployment.

According to a news release, as the Thunderbirds to Nellis Air Force Base after a 19-day deployment to four show sites, the group will conduct a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m.

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbird 1, commander/leader. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

Updates on the Las Vegas arrival time will be posted on the Thunderbirds Twitter account: @AFThunderbirds.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School Lunch
CCSD again offers free meals to all students for 2022-23 school year
Cone Zone: Pedestrian safety upgrades are coming to 2 Las Vegas intersections
Cone Zone: Pedestrian safety upgrades are coming to 2 Las Vegas intersections
A child in Clarksville was stabbed on Bambridge Drive and rushed to the hospital on Jan. 10.
Las Vegas police investigate stabbing near Pecos, Craig
Rain damage at Death Valley National Park
Death Valley National Park resident, ranger talks about widespread damage from flash flooding