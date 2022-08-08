No injuries after CCSD bus catches on fire Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say there were no injuries after a Clark County School District bus caught on fire on Monday afternoon.

According to Nevada State Police, the bus was traveling westbound on the 215, just west of Hualapai when it caught fire due to mechanical issues Monday about 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say only the driver was in the vehicle at the time.

According to Nevada State Police, the bus was safely pulled to the right shoulder before catching fire. However, fuel then leaked onto the roadway.

Police expect the closure to be in place for approximately 2 hours due to clean up needed in the area. Traffic is being diverted off westbound at Hualapai.

#RoadClosure At approximately 12:30 p.m. a school bus was traveling WB on IR215, just west of Hualapai when it caught fire, due to mechanical issues. The bus was not occupied with any passenger except the driver and they were able to exit the bus safely. pic.twitter.com/3YO6sihbU9 — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) August 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.