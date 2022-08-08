No injuries after CCSD bus catches on fire Monday afternoon

CCSD bus catches fire
CCSD bus catches fire(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say there were no injuries after a Clark County School District bus caught on fire on Monday afternoon.

According to Nevada State Police, the bus was traveling westbound on the 215, just west of Hualapai when it caught fire due to mechanical issues Monday about 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say only the driver was in the vehicle at the time.

According to Nevada State Police, the bus was safely pulled to the right shoulder before catching fire. However, fuel then leaked onto the roadway.

Police expect the closure to be in place for approximately 2 hours due to clean up needed in the area. Traffic is being diverted off westbound at Hualapai.

