LVMPD looking for suspect in shooting near Sahara, Fort Apache

By Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs the community’s help finding a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting near Sahara and Fort Apache on August 4.

Metro says they got a call from an apartment complex about a man who was shot.

Police say officers located the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UMC where he is expected to survive.

Police believe the suspect involved is seen in a surveillance video posted to the department’s Youtube channel.

Police say he’s between 5′9″ to 6′0″ tall and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants with a white strip down the side.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Summerlin Patrol Investigations at 702-828-9455 or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet.

