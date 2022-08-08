Las Vegas police investigate stabbing near Pecos, Craig

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:47 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday.

LVMPD said North Las Vegas Police initially responded to North Vista Hospital on Aug. 6 after the victim was dropped off with a stab wound. The victim later died, and NLVPD began investigating.

Eventually, NLVPD discovered the crime scene was in the 1100 block of N. Pecos Road, in LVMPD’s jurisdiction. NLVPD notified LVMPD and they assumed the investigation.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

