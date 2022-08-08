Inflation impacts Southern Nevada families with back-to-school spending on a budget

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This year, inflation impacts parents’ back-to-school shopping plans.

Every year Goodwill stores in Southern Nevada see a high demand before school starts. This year, more parents are buying gently used clothes.

Bryan Stewart, VP of Marketing for Communications for Goodwill of Southern Nevada, said it’s a place parents can stretch a dollar.

“The good news is even though families are getting hit with inflation, Goodwill has not raised our prices significantly over the last three years,” Stewart said.

During a back-to-school pool party in North Las Vegas, FOX5 asked parents how shopping was going.

Misty Jones noticed the price of everything going up.

“Especially shoes like shoes are outrageously priced,” Jones said.

Nicole Noe said they’ve had no issues ordering pre-packed boxes of school supplies at her children’s school.

“The school that we go to they offer EduKit. I think it was about $75 and everything required for the grade for the school year was in a box by the time we came back to open house,” Noe said.

On Saturday Amazon held their annual back-to-school supply giveaway. They supplied 2,000 backpacks to students at Whitney Recreation Center.

Whitney Elementary Assistant Principal, Julie Causey, said the supplies are invaluable.

“They’ve just come alongside our families given them what they need they can come into school they’ve got backpacks, they’ve got pencils, they’ve got everything to hit the ground running and that’s invaluable for them,” Causey said.

