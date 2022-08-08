Forecast Outlook-8/8/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Monsoon storms have been popping up in central and southern Arizona overnight as those storms are expected to build during the day,

For our area we will see increasing clouds through the day with a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms for the Las Vegas area and a 60% chance for our local mountains.

If we do see some showers it will be in the afternoon.

Daytime highs will barely make it into triple digits for the valley.

The storm chances increase Tuesday as deep moisture continues to get fed into our area producing showers and or thunderstorms.

The pattern will persist Wednesday and could last right through to next weekend.

The long range forecast suggests that over the next two weeks we could see above normal rainfall in the southwest along with below normal daytime temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.