Downtown Summerlin holding auditions for upcoming Halloween, Christmas parades
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin announced Monday that it will hold auditions as it gears up to hold Halloween and Christmas parades later this year.
According to a news release, BESTAgency is seeking energetic, enthusiastic youth dancers and performers who love to perform and interact with a crowd. The castings are for youth ages 10 and over.
The release notes that those interested must come dressed in dance attire and bring a non-returnable headshot and resume. You only need to choose one of the audition dates listed, Downtown Summerlin says.
DANCERS:
Audition Information and Requirements
- Dates: Thursday, Aug. 18, Friday, Aug. 19, Saturday, Aug. 20 (you only need to attend one of these dates)
- Time: 3pm-5pm (2:30pm sign in)
- Ages 10+
- Candidates will learn a choreographed routine
- Attire: wear dance attire you can move in well
- Please bring resume and one non-returnable head shot
PUPPETEERS, KITE FLYERS, CHARACTER, HOVERBOARD RIDERS, and OTHER SPECIALTY
Audition Information and Requirements
- PUPPETEERS, KITE FLYERS, CHARACTERS must be able to comfortably lift, maneuver and carry up to 20 pounds
- HOVERBOARD RIDERS must be able to comfortably ride a hoverboard on uneven surfaces
- SPECIALTY ACTS will be asked to showcase their act
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 21
- Time: 2pm – 4pm (1:30pm sign in)
- Ages 15+
- Candidates will learn walk patterns and may also be asked to show movement in a provided puppet costume
- Attire: wear attire you can move well in, preferably all one color
- Please bring resume and one non-returnable head shot
The auditions will be held at Notoriety, 450 E. Fremont Street, #370.
Questions can be directed to via email to parade.dts@best-agencies.com or online at https://www.best-agencies.com/audition/downtown-summerlin-halloween-and-holiday-parade-performers-open-call/.
