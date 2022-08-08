Downtown Summerlin holding auditions for upcoming Halloween, Christmas parades

Downtown Summerlin Parade of Mischief
Downtown Summerlin Parade of Mischief(Downtown Summerlin)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin announced Monday that it will hold auditions as it gears up to hold Halloween and Christmas parades later this year.

According to a news release, BESTAgency is seeking energetic, enthusiastic youth dancers and performers who love to perform and interact with a crowd. The castings are for youth ages 10 and over.

The release notes that those interested must come dressed in dance attire and bring a non-returnable headshot and resume. You only need to choose one of the audition dates listed, Downtown Summerlin says.

DANCERS:

Audition Information and Requirements

  • Dates: Thursday, Aug. 18, Friday, Aug. 19, Saturday, Aug. 20 (you only need to attend one of these dates)
  • Time: 3pm-5pm (2:30pm sign in)
  • Ages 10+
  • Candidates will learn a choreographed routine
  • Attire: wear dance attire you can move in well
  • Please bring resume and one non-returnable head shot

PUPPETEERS, KITE FLYERS, CHARACTER, HOVERBOARD RIDERS, and OTHER SPECIALTY

Audition Information and Requirements

  • PUPPETEERS, KITE FLYERS, CHARACTERS must be able to comfortably lift, maneuver and carry up to 20 pounds
  • HOVERBOARD RIDERS must be able to comfortably ride a hoverboard on uneven surfaces
  • SPECIALTY ACTS will be asked to showcase their act
  • Date: Sunday, Aug. 21
  • Time: 2pm – 4pm (1:30pm sign in)
  • Ages 15+
  • Candidates will learn walk patterns and may also be asked to show movement in a provided puppet costume
  • Attire: wear attire you can move well in, preferably all one color
  • Please bring resume and one non-returnable head shot

The auditions will be held at Notoriety, 450 E. Fremont Street, #370.

Questions can be directed to via email to parade.dts@best-agencies.com or online at https://www.best-agencies.com/audition/downtown-summerlin-halloween-and-holiday-parade-performers-open-call/.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CCSD bus catches fire
No injuries after CCSD bus catches on fire Monday afternoon
The USAF Thunderbirds Perform at the 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show.
Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon
School Lunch
CCSD again offers free meals to all students for 2022-23 school year
Cone Zone: Pedestrian safety upgrades are coming to 2 Las Vegas intersections
Cone Zone: Pedestrian safety upgrades are coming to 2 Las Vegas intersections