Downtown Summerlin holding auditions for upcoming Halloween, Christmas parades

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin announced Monday that it will hold auditions as it gears up to hold Halloween and Christmas parades later this year.

According to a news release, BESTAgency is seeking energetic, enthusiastic youth dancers and performers who love to perform and interact with a crowd. The castings are for youth ages 10 and over.

The release notes that those interested must come dressed in dance attire and bring a non-returnable headshot and resume. You only need to choose one of the audition dates listed, Downtown Summerlin says.

DANCERS:

Audition Information and Requirements

Dates: Thursday, Aug. 18, Friday, Aug. 19, Saturday, Aug. 20 (you only need to attend one of these dates)

Time: 3pm-5pm (2:30pm sign in)

Ages 10+

Candidates will learn a choreographed routine

Attire: wear dance attire you can move in well

Please bring resume and one non-returnable head shot

PUPPETEERS, KITE FLYERS, CHARACTER, HOVERBOARD RIDERS, and OTHER SPECIALTY

Audition Information and Requirements

PUPPETEERS, KITE FLYERS, CHARACTERS must be able to comfortably lift, maneuver and carry up to 20 pounds

HOVERBOARD RIDERS must be able to comfortably ride a hoverboard on uneven surfaces

SPECIALTY ACTS will be asked to showcase their act

Date: Sunday, Aug. 21

Time: 2pm – 4pm (1:30pm sign in)

Ages 15+

Candidates will learn walk patterns and may also be asked to show movement in a provided puppet costume

Attire: wear attire you can move well in, preferably all one color

Please bring resume and one non-returnable head shot

The auditions will be held at Notoriety, 450 E. Fremont Street, #370.

Questions can be directed to via email to parade.dts@best-agencies.com or online at https://www.best-agencies.com/audition/downtown-summerlin-halloween-and-holiday-parade-performers-open-call/.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.