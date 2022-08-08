Daiso to open second location in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is gearing up to open its second store in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the company, Daiso Japan will open its Summerlin store on August 20 at 10 a.m.

Daiso is known for selling “quality items” for $1.75, the company says.

The new store is located at 11035 Lavender Hills Drive, #110.

The new Summerlin store will mark the company’s 85th store in the United States and second in Southern Nevada. A third Daiso store is set to open late this year in Henderson.

The 6,500-square-foot store will feature Daiso’s signature $1.75 products including back-to-school supplies, kitchenware, beauty supplies, stationery, gift wrap, greeting cards, electronics accessories, organizing and home goods, unique gift items, snacks. party favors and sun protection such as hats, visors, car sunshades. While the majority of items are priced at $1.75, some items may sell for slightly more, the company says.

