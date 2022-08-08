CCSD again offers free meals to all students for 2022-23 school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Students in the Clark County School District will again not have to worry about meals at school this year.

The Clark County School District will again offer free breakfast and lunches to all students throughout the Las Vegas Valley for the 2022-2023 school year.

CCSD said the free meals are part of the Community Eligibility Provision of the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.

According to CCSD, menus are posted in all school cafeterias and are available online at ccsd.nutrislice.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.