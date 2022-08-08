CCSD again offers free meals to all students for 2022-23 school year

School Lunch
School Lunch(WABI)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Students in the Clark County School District will again not have to worry about meals at school this year.

The Clark County School District will again offer free breakfast and lunches to all students throughout the Las Vegas Valley for the 2022-2023 school year.

CCSD said the free meals are part of the Community Eligibility Provision of the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.

According to CCSD, menus are posted in all school cafeterias and are available online at ccsd.nutrislice.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cone Zone: Pedestrian safety upgrades are coming to 2 Las Vegas intersections
Cone Zone: Pedestrian safety upgrades are coming to 2 Las Vegas intersections
A child in Clarksville was stabbed on Bambridge Drive and rushed to the hospital on Jan. 10.
Las Vegas police investigate stabbing near Pecos, Craig
Rain damage at Death Valley National Park
Death Valley National Park resident, ranger talks about widespread damage from flash flooding
Park ranger discusses historic rain damage at Death Valley National Park