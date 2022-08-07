Las Vegas police investigate woman’s death following autopsy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a woman’s death after the coroner ruled her death an homicide.

LVMPD said officers were called to the area of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue around 9:14 a.m. Aug. 4 to reports of an unresponsive woman. LVMPD said the woman was found near a raised planter.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead on scene. LVMPD said there were no immediate signs of foul play.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the woman on Aug. 5 and the woman’s death was ruled a homicide, LVMPD said.

Additional details of the woman’s identity and her cause of death weren’t immediately known.

LVMPD Homicide Section has assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.