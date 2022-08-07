Forecast Outlook-8/7/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The last day of the summer break for our valley kids will be sunny and warm with daytime highs around 103 degrees.

Monday starts out sunny and still warm but by the afternoon humidity levels and dewpoint temperatures start to tick up as monsoon moisture builds back in.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase Tuesday and Wednesday to 40% as a big surge of moisture builds in from northern Mexico and spreads into Mohave County and southern Nevada. In our local mountains the rain and thunderstorm chances increase to 80% Tuesday and 70% Wednesday.

The moisture bloom will linger beyond Wednesday so we can’t rule out the possibility of more rain for our area.

Daytime temperatures will drop back down to double digits starting Tuesday and will stay there through Saturday.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.