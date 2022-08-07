Forecast Outlook-8/7/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After a weekend of sunshine and warmer temperatures the week ahead looks to be unstable with more showers and thunderstorms possible.

The monsoon is coming back in full force with the potential of showers developing late Monday afternoon or evening.

A southeast flow carrying abundant moisture is already producing some thunderstorms in Arizona.

Rain and thunderstorms chances Monday afternoon and evening are 20%.

That number jumps to 40% Tuesday as the unstable air sets up over our area.

The higher humidity and dewpoint temperatures will keep rain chances for our area through the remainder of the week with more showers or thunderstorms lingering into Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures will drop below triple digits Tuesday and will stay there as long as the air remains moist.

A southwest flow develops Thursday reducing rain and thunderstorm chances but we can’t rule out the possibility of more showers through Friday.

Monday is the first day of the school and the morning looks quiet, afternoon could see some valley rain.

The UV index for Monday is 7 which is high.

