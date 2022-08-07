Forecast Outlook-8/6/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After several days of higher than normal humidity, dry air will dominate our weather conditions on Sunday.

The humidity that we lived with for several days suppressed daytime temperatures. That won’t happen Sunday.

The high will be around 103 degrees considered normal for this time of the year.

High temperatures will stay in the triple digits Monday, the first day of the new school year.

By Monday evening monsoon moisture starts heading back into the valley raising our rain chances for Tuesday through Friday.

With the higher humidity daytime highs will drop back into the upper 90′s for most of the week.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high..

