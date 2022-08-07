Baby girl missing after birth mom takes her from foster family, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a five-month-old baby girl is missing after being taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix Saturday night. Officers say 24-year-old Angelica Salinas, her birth mom, does not have custodial rights to the child and officials say they are concerned for the child’s safety.

The baby’s name is Eunice Salinas and weighs around 15 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say Angelica arrived at Eunice’s foster family’s home and forcibly took her from them around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. It’s not clear what particular area of Phoenix the baby was being taken from.

Angelica was described as being around 4 feet, and 10 inches tall. She weighs around 135 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121. Tipsters should call 602-262-6141 after hours.

