9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:00 am outside of Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets, WXIX reported.

Lt. Col. Mike John says the victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and none were in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the area to clear a large disorderly crowd from the street when a fight broke out between two groups of people.

At least two people had firearms and exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Main and Woodward streets.

Police say an officer fired one round at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was hit.

Witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting are asked to contact authorities.

