NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two single-engine aircraft banked from opposite directions toward the same runway in North Las Vegas before a crash last month that killed all four people aboard.

That’s according to a preliminary report Friday from the National Transportation Safety Board.

A diagram of the July 17 crash shows the paths of a Piper airplane from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with two people aboard and a Cessna 172 with an instructor and student pilot come together at North Las Vegas Airport.

Diagram shows the two planes flight paths. (NTSB)

The Clark County coroner determined that Donald Goldberg and Carol Ann Scanlon died before their Piper aircraft burned.

Killed aboard the Cessna were student pilot Zachary Rainey of North Las Vegas and instructor Anthony Chiaramonti of Las Vegas.

