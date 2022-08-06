Las Vegas smoke shop owner fights back, stabs robber

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As his store was being robbed, a Vegas smoke shop owner grabbed a knife and stabbed one of the masked criminals. FOX5 spoke with that shop owner Friday.

Smokestrom Smoke Shop is on Sahara near Arville. On Wednesday, during the middle of the day, the store owner found himself in a violent struggle when trouble walked into his store.

The whole time I was a little bit nervous because obviously I was getting robbed,” said Johnny Nguyen.

“I was really scared for my life because they were wearing baggy clothes and then one of them came in with a bag as if he had a firearm,” Nguyen explained.

In surveillance video of the incident, one masked robber steals the tip jar. Another jumps over the counter and that is when Nguyen fought backstabbing him several times.

“I was in a fight or flight mode… a lot of adrenaline going through my body,” Nguyen shared. Nguyen called the police immediately after stabbing the would-be robber.

Nguyen now plans to get a gun for the store in case someone tries to rob his store again.

“I don’t know who their friends with, maybe they want to come back and do something else, so I just must stay vigilant,” Nguyen stated.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tell FOX5 two juveniles were arrested, and one is still outstanding.

They did not say how badly the robber who was stabbed was hurt.

