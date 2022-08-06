Forecast Outlook-8/6/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Drier and more stable air is making a comeback in Las Vegas this weekend but another wave of monsoon moisture will be back next week.

The drier conditions will also allow for temperatures to climb into the high 90′s and the low 100′s Saturday and Sunday.

As we transition into Monday the first day of school a deep moisture plume redevelops as high pressure returns to the four corners area.

That will pave the way for another round of monsoon moisture to return to the Las Vegas area as early as late Monday.

By Tuesday our rain chances are 30% and it will stay there Wednesday, tailing off to 20% for Thursday and Friday.

With the return of more humid weather next week temperatures will again dip below 100 degrees starting Tuesday.

The UV index for Saturday is 10 or very high.

Ozone levels are rated as unhealthy for Saturday.

