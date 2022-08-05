Thousands more monkeypox doses arrive in Southern Nevada, patients express relief

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Close to 3,000 Monkeypox doses have arrived at the Southern Nevada Health District as demand surges for protection from the growing number of infections nationwide.

SNHD officials said between 700 to 800 people have gotten a vaccine. As of Monday, the online appointment portal was unavailable, but people are encouraged to walk into the clinic for a vaccine, Monday to Friday, or this Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a new pop-up clinic meant for distribution.

The rollout has been hampered by low supplies and few available appointments. Those deemed “high risk” are encouraged to walk in for doses, but some have been turned away on various days due to high demand.

“We do acknowledge the frustration that’s out there in the community. This frustration is largely driven by the fact that we really haven’t had all the vaccine doses that we hope to have, to be able to meet the demand that that we have,” said Dr. Cort Lohff. “Now we’re beginning to get in a much different situation,” he said, promising more appointments, more clinics and more vaccines from the state over the next few weeks.

The vaccines are a relief for one Valley man, whose friends in and outside of Nevada have caught the virus.

“We have personal friends that have caught Monkeypox. And they told us the pain was extremely unbearable. Now, we feel a lot safer,” the man said, wishing to remain anonymous. “It’s definitely real. And you definitely need to take precautions as much as you can,” he said, encouraging other friends and loved ones to get the vaccine as well.

Walk-in availability for the Monkeypox vaccine is Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the SNHD Headquarters at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. There is a pop-up clinic at the same location this Saturday, August 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

