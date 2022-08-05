Suspect shot cousin after ‘play fighting’ at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man reportedly shot his cousin after they were “play fighting” in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip, according to an arrest report.

Billy Hemsley faces charges of murder and attempted murder after the shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received the first call about the shooting on the 8th floor of the Mirage around 8:40 p.m. Aug. 4, according to an arrest report. Arriving officers found Acturius Dwayne Milner on the floor of the room suffering from “numerous” apparent gunshot wounds, LVMPD said.

Milner has not yet been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Two additional victims reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. One of the victims identified the suspect as a cousin, Hemsley.

The victim said her father, Milner, booked a room at the Mirage. Some family members went downstairs to gamble and came back to the room to eat, the arrest report said. Milner and Hemsley were in the room talking and drinking beers, the victim said.

“They started to play fight, but the play fighting escalated when [Hemsley] pulled out a silver or chrome colored handgun and fired several times at [Milner,]” the arrest report said. Then Hemsley turned to the other family members and shot at them, the report said.

Another family member called police around 12:58 a.m. Aug. 5 and said Hemsley had told them that he had shot his cousin and his daughter, the arrest report said. Hemsley reportedly threatened to kill her and she feared he would kill his mother, the arrest report said.

Police located Hemsley around 1:30 a.m. at a bus stop near Nellis and Twain and he was taken into custody, the report said. Hemsley reportedly had a gun in his waistband when he was arrested.

Hemsley had an interview with police at UMC “while he was being treated for injuries sustained during his arrest,” the report said. Hemsley admitted to shooting his cousin, the arrest report said, and told police he “lost his s--t” when his cousin choked him while they were play fighting. Hemsley said he left the scene on foot and took a bus away from the Strip, the report said.

According to court records, Hemsley was accused of attempted murder twice before in Las Vegas: once in early 2003 and again in 2012. Additional details on those cases weren’t immediately available.

Hemsley’s first court appearance was set for Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.