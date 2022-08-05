Some residents at apartment complex in east Las Vegas still displaced after last week’s storm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A monsoonal storm ripped through the area near Eastern and Sahara on July 29. More than a dozen trees toppled into apartment buildings, houses and cars.

Nearly a week later, the majority of the trees are cut up but some residents still have not been able to return.

“There’s still people without power,” Lake Sahara Apartments resident Patricia Wright said. “People are still with friends or family or shelter.”

The red cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The Clark County Fire Department said about 40 people couldn’t return home the night of the storm.

Residents that have returned worry about the remaining trees if there are more storms this monsoon season.

“I understand we could be getting more rain,” Wright said. “So I’m thinking it could be could very well be some more coming down. I’m concerned about it.”

CCFD said there were no reported injuries from the fallen trees.

