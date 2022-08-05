Roughly 1,000 people trapped in Death Valley due to severe flooding

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cars buried in debris, flooded buildings and roughly 1,000 people trapped. The National Park Service (NPS) says that rainfall has caused “substantial flooding” in Death Valley National Park, leading to the closure of all roads leading in and out of the park on Friday.

At this time, there are roughly 500 visitors and 500 staff unable to leave the park, according to NPS. No injuries have been reported.

According to a release from NPS, the California Department of Transportation says it will take around four to six hours to open a road on Highway 190 to exit from the east side of the park.

NPS says 60 cars are buried in debris at the Inn at Death Valley, with flooding causing cars to crash into one another. Flooding also caused a major break in the Cow Creek Water system, which supplies water to those in the Cow Creek area of the park.

Flooding has buried approximately 60 cars in debris. (NPS)

Furnace Creek, another area within the park, usually sees around 1.9 inches of rainfall each year. In just one day, it has seen 1.7 inches.

NPS says there’s no more rain expected today, but there is later in the week.

