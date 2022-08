LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With back-to-school season among us, a Las Vegas hospital took the opportunity to introduce us to a few members of the class of 2041.

According to MountainView Hospital, the young scholars are currently in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Mountain View Hospital class of 2041 (MountainView Hospital)

MountainView Hospital class of 2041 (MountainView Hospital)

MountainView Hospital class of 2041 (MountainView Hospital)

MountainView Hospital class of 2041 (MountainView Hospital)

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.