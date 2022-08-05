Las Vegas Raiders most expensive NFL ticket for 2nd year in a row, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans hoping to catch a Las Vegas Raiders game will have to shell out some bucks this season. According to a new report, the Silver and Black have once again claimed the top spot on ticket prices.

The report from TicketIQ says that for the second year in a row, with an average list price on the secondary market of $691, the Raiders are once again the most expensive team for the 2022 season.

TicketIQ notes that the Raiders also dominate the top ten most expensive games for the 2022, as five of their home games made the list.

With quarterback Tom Brady gearing up for his 23rd season in the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come in at number two on the list, with an average list price on the secondary market of $681. The Broncos ($540), Patriots ($521) and Packers ($517) round out the top five, according to TicketIQ.

