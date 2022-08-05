Las Vegas police ask for help locating endangered, missing senior

Manahan was last seen on August 4, according to LVMPD.
Manahan was last seen on August 4, according to LVMPD.
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is seeking the public’s assistance locating 79-year-old John Monahan.

LVMPD said Monahan may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He is a 79-year-old male with gray hair, brown eyes, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 155 pounds, according to LVMPD.

Monahan was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 5 around 10:15 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black, blue and white striped shirt as well as black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Monahan and his whereabouts are asked to contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

