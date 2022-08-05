Las Vegas police ask for help locating endangered, missing senior

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is seeking the public’s assistance locating 79-year-old John Monahan.

LVMPD said Monahan may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He is a 79-year-old male with gray hair, brown eyes, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 155 pounds, according to LVMPD.

Monahan was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 5 around 10:15 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black, blue and white striped shirt as well as black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Monahan and his whereabouts are asked to contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

