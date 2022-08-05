LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expending to Las Vegas this month.

According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.

The new Randy’s Doughnuts in Las Vegas is located at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard.

In celebration of opening day, the eatery said it will celebrate its first Las Vegas location by sharing a free raised glazed donut with all guests from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

“We bet big on Las Vegas and plan to open more locations for locals throughout Las Vegas,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “People know us from our giant donut in their favorite movies and TV shows, but people love us because we have delicious donuts. We’ve been making them from the same recipe for 70 years!”

The restaurant says fans of Randy’s Doughnuts can expect to find over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $3.

Randy’s Doughnuts announced in 2021 that it would open a total of seven locations throughout Las Vegas.

