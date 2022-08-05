Holiday-themed ‘Tournament of Kings’ show to return to Las Vegas Strip

"Tournament of Kings" at Excalibur
"Tournament of Kings" at Excalibur(Erik Kabik via MGM Resorts International))
By Sydney Lum
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:50 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular holiday tradition is back at the Excalibur this holiday season, “Tournament of Kings: ‘Twas the Knight.”

“Tournament of Kings,” the longest-running dinner show on the Strip, will again offer its holiday-themed show from Nov. 23 to Dec. 25.

Attendees will experience medieval times while enjoying a three-course feast using King Arthur’s favorite utensil – his hands.

The holiday meal includes season roasted Cornish Game Hen, tasty roasted sweet potatoes, fresh corn on the cob, a soft baked dinner roll and a hand-decorated holiday sugar cookie.

Tickets can be purchased starting Friday, August 5, starting at 10 a.m.

You can find tickets here.

