Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Multiple posts on Twitter indicate a heavy police presence inside the hotel. At one point people were saying police locked down the hotel completely.

LVMPD posted to it’s Twitter just after 10 p.m. alerting the public of the shooting. Police say one person has been pronounced dead.

Police have not released further details.

Police are warning the public to avoid the area.

FOX5 has a crew on the scene and will provide additional information when it is made available.

