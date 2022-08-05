Forecast Outlook-8/5/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -What was supposed to be widespread showers and thunderstorms is turning into a pattern where rain and thunderstorms will be limited to the west side Friday.

The monsoon moisture will continue to move northwest through the day.

A few isolated light showers can still occur on the east side but as the morning wears on the system will be pushing away from the region allowing for skies to clear.

Whatever storms remain in our area will fade this evening as a ridge starts to build in for the weekend.

For Saturday and Sunday, rain chances of slight with sunny skies.

Daytime temperatures will continue to trend below normal.

Monday the first day of school looks dry with partly cloudy conditions.

Another round of monsoon moisture will move in starting Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers through Thursday.

The UV Index for Friday is 10 of very high.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.