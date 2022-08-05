Forecast Outlook-8/5/22

Drier Weather Heading Our Way
By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -As expected we did experience some showers Friday morning but the brunt of the storm moved into Nye and Esmeralda Counties in Nevada and Inyo County in California where some record rain fell.

Here in the valley just a trace of rain fell at the airport before moving into North Las Vegas

The system is now heading northwest and in its wake we will begin to see a drying process for the Las Vegas area this weekend.

Along with the less humid conditions, temperatures will start to climb Saturday with double digit highs expected Sunday and Monday, the first day of the new school year.

By Tuesday it looks as if we could encounter another round of monsoon moisture.

It will start to move in by the afternoon.

Right now it looks like rain chances are at 30% for Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

The UV Index for the rest of Friday afternoon is 10 or very high.

