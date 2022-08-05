Brazen thieves use tow truck to steal $100K truck out of Peoria man’s driveway

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s not something you see every day, crooks in a tow truck stealing a brand new $100,000 vehicle from the driveway of a home in Peoria. A Ring security camera caught the entire incident on video when it went down around 3 a.m. last Thursday.

Omer Aquiel woke up an hour later and saw an alert on his phone. “I thought it was a dream honestly,” said Aquiel. “When I saw the security cameras I was still in bed, and I didn’t see my truck. I was like, what’s going on, so I ran outside like a crazy person and my truck was gone.”

The Peoria man had just purchased the 2022 GMC Sierra Denali a couple of days earlier. He thinks someone followed him home the night before, then decided to take his truck.

Officer Kristopher Babros with the Peoria Police Department said that if this was a legitimate tow truck company, they would report any vehicles they repossessed, which never happened here.

There were also other signs this was a vehicle theft. “The OnStar was disabled,” said Babros. “That does lead us to believe that it was criminal intent behind it with it being disabled, as it was taken out of the driveway and the owner was unable to track and locate the vehicle.”

A similar, high-end expensive truck was stolen a couple of days earlier in Chandler. Just like in Peoria, someone in a tow truck stole the vehicle out of someone’s driveway.

Aquiel still can’t believe someone would do this. “I worked so hard to get this job,” said Aquiel. “I work 6 days a week and 8 hour shifts. I get one day off and I’ve been saving for this truck for a while.”

He believes the people who did it had prior experience. “I think they’re professionals, they knew what they were doing, absolutely,” said Aquiel. “I want my truck back, that’s how I feel.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.