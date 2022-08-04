Water Authority: 246M gallons saved during Las Vegas-area rainstorms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley saved millions of gallons of water during last week’s rain storms, according to Southern Nevada Water Authority.

SNWA said 246 million gallons of water were saved by residents and businesses cutting back landscape irrigation during the storms from the week prior.

With more rain on the way this week, the SNWA is urging everyone to cut back again.

“These savings are crucial as climate-change fueled megadrought continues to impact the Colorado River Basin and Lake Mead, the source of 90% of Southern Nevada’s water supply,” SNWA said in a media release.

The mandatory summer watering schedule is also still in effect, prohibiting watering from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 1 and Sunday watering prohibited year-round.

