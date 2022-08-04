Water Authority: 246M gallons saved during Las Vegas-area rainstorms

Storm over Las Vegas Valley on July 29, 2022.
Storm over Las Vegas Valley on July 29, 2022.(Anthony Ruiz/Viewer)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:58 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley saved millions of gallons of water during last week’s rain storms, according to Southern Nevada Water Authority.

SNWA said 246 million gallons of water were saved by residents and businesses cutting back landscape irrigation during the storms from the week prior.

With more rain on the way this week, the SNWA is urging everyone to cut back again.

“These savings are crucial as climate-change fueled megadrought continues to impact the Colorado River Basin and Lake Mead, the source of 90% of Southern Nevada’s water supply,” SNWA said in a media release.

The mandatory summer watering schedule is also still in effect, prohibiting watering from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 1 and Sunday watering prohibited year-round.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of crossing guard stopping traffic for those using crosswalk
Clark County looking for crossing guards ahead of new school year
Barricade investigation near Lamb, Las Vegas Boulevard on Aug. 4, 2022.
Las Vegas police respond to barricade in northeast valley
Terrell Rhodes
Trial for man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson set for 2023
Alan Sylwester
Man accused of killing second wife sentenced to 15-45 years in prison