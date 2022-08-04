Trial for man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson set for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy will tentatively face a jury in 2023.

Terrell Rhodes is accused of killing Amari Nicholson and hiding his body near the Siegel Suites where he first went missing in May 2021. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Rhodes was babysitting Nicholson, his girlfriend’s child, and beat the 2-year-old to death after he wet his clothing, according to an arrest report.

A family photo of Amari Nicholson. (Courtesy | Courtesy)

In a hearing Tuesday, District Judge Jacqueline Bluth set Rhodes’ next trial setting hearing for Jan. 4, 2023, with a tentative trial date of April 10, 2023.

Prosecutors have previously said they will not pursue the death penalty against Rhodes in his murder trial.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.