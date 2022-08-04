Proposal for rent control in North Las Vegas won’t appear on November ballet

A proposal for a cap on rents in North Las Vegas hit a wall this week.
By Matt Kling
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rent prices continue to soar across Southern Nevada, a push for rent control in North Las Vegas hit a wall this week.

The Culinary Union pushed for what they called the “Neighborhood Stability Ordinance,” which would limit rent increases in North Las Vegas to 5% at most per year.

The union said it had collected more than enough signatures to get the initiative on the November ballot. However, the signatures were not submitted until after the Primary Election, which was too late.

As a result, the North Las Vegas City Council told the union that the petition was insufficient.

On Wednesday, the city council advised the union that they would have to file a new petition to get the ordinance placed on the 2024 ballot.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Las Vegas rental cap proposal hits a wall
North Las Vegas rental cap proposal hits a wall
Las Vegas-based rental firm, Siegel Group, under investigation over pandemic evictions
Homicide investigation near Decatur, Washington on Aug. 4, 2022.
1 dead after shooting near Decatur, Washington
Las Vegas police vehicle
New Las Vegas police substation to open in northeast valley