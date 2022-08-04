Proposal for rent control in North Las Vegas won’t appear on November ballet

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rent prices continue to soar across Southern Nevada, a push for rent control in North Las Vegas hit a wall this week.

The Culinary Union pushed for what they called the “Neighborhood Stability Ordinance,” which would limit rent increases in North Las Vegas to 5% at most per year.

The union said it had collected more than enough signatures to get the initiative on the November ballot. However, the signatures were not submitted until after the Primary Election, which was too late.

As a result, the North Las Vegas City Council told the union that the petition was insufficient.

On Wednesday, the city council advised the union that they would have to file a new petition to get the ordinance placed on the 2024 ballot.

