New Las Vegas police substation to open in northeast valley
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:09 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the northeast valley will soon notice a more visible law enforcement presence, as a new police substation has been approved for the area.
According to Clark County, commissioners on Wednesday approved construction of a new substation for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The county says the new facility, LVMPD Sunrise Manor Area Command, will be located near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. in the area of Hollywood Regional Park.
