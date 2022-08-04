New Las Vegas police substation to open in northeast valley

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:09 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the northeast valley will soon notice a more visible law enforcement presence, as a new police substation has been approved for the area.

According to Clark County, commissioners on Wednesday approved construction of a new substation for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The county says the new facility, LVMPD Sunrise Manor Area Command, will be located near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. in the area of Hollywood Regional Park.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Decatur, Washington
A Siegel Suites complex is seen in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas-based rental firm, Siegel Group, faces probes over pandemic evictions
TIKTOK FUNERAL HOME- VOD - clipped version
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
FREMONT CURFEW TABLED - VOD - clipped version
Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council