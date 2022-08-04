New Las Vegas police substation to open in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the northeast valley will soon notice a more visible law enforcement presence, as a new police substation has been approved for the area.

According to Clark County, commissioners on Wednesday approved construction of a new substation for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The county says the new facility, LVMPD Sunrise Manor Area Command, will be located near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. in the area of Hollywood Regional Park.

A more visible law enforcement presence in north and NE Las #Vegas. Today, #ClarkCounty Commissioners approved construction of a new @LVMPD Substation. The #LVMPD Sunrise Manor Substation will be located near Sahara and Hollywood in the area of Hollywood Regional Park. pic.twitter.com/SEOZ2HDLyG — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.