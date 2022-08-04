Las Vegas police respond to barricade in northeast valley

Barricade investigation near Lamb, Las Vegas Boulevard on Aug. 4, 2022.
Barricade investigation near Lamb, Las Vegas Boulevard on Aug. 4, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Aug. 4, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade in the northeast valley Thursday afternoon.

LVMPD said the barricade is in the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive, near Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards.

Police said a possible burglary was reported in the area. When officers arrived, they located a possible suspect armed with a gun. That suspect went inside a residence and officers have secured the area, LVMPD said.

LVMPD called the situation “an active event.” Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

