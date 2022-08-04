Las Vegas police respond to barricade in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade in the northeast valley Thursday afternoon.

LVMPD said the barricade is in the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive, near Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards.

Police said a possible burglary was reported in the area. When officers arrived, they located a possible suspect armed with a gun. That suspect went inside a residence and officers have secured the area, LVMPD said.

LVMPD called the situation “an active event.” Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.