Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Decatur, Washington

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:18 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning.

LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident took place in the 600 block of Yale Street, near Decatur Boulevard south of Washington Avenue.

Johansson is expected to provide further details Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

