Forecast Outlook-8/4/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Lots of heavy cloud sitting over parts of southern Nevada Thursday.

We did pick up a new light showers on the west side of the Valley during the morning.

The system is continuing to push east with more of it’s embedded moisture moving south of us.

Some computer models suggest we could be in for a round of showers, thunderstorms and outflow winds this afternoon and into this evening.

Right now we are watching thunderstorm development in Arizona.

The ridge over the four corners is going to push deeper moisture into our area over the next 24 hours.

Parts of Mohave County, Nye County and Inyo County along with the Las Vegas Valley could see active weather this evening and overnight.

Nocturnal showers are a very real possibility as rain chances increase to 50% Friday.

Then the systems will then move out paving the way for what should be a quiet weekend before another round of monsoon moisture returns to the valley early next week.

