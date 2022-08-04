City of Henderson works to conserve water by removing and replacing grass at its parks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson is removing the grass at Silver Springs Park and replacing it with a drought-tolerant grass called hybrid Bermuda.

The drought has had a significant impact on many areas and the city of Henderson is doing its part in helping conserve water.

“Water is such a major issue right now,” said municipal forester for the City of Henderson, Preston Goodman. “The city of Henderson really wants to be a good steward of that resource of the water, so we jumped on it immediately.”

This is all in compliance with Nevada Assembly bill 356 which makes watering non-recreational grass illegal by 2026.

The city is taking 2 different approaches. It has 50 locations of parks where they will be removing turf and replacing it with native plants, trees, and other landscape materials.

In other parks, it will remove seasonal grass and replace it with hybrid Bermuda. During this process, it is possible the grass will die.

“People, residents, see our fields go yellow during that process of turf removal of turf conversion, that we are removing all the grass and that is not the case,” said Goodman.

To put it into perspective, the Bermuda grass will save up to 22 gallons of water per square foot every year.

“In a 5-to-6-week turnaround, you will have what is next to us,” said Goodman. “It is 80 to 95% all green again. After that it is in and gets mowed a couple of times, we take down the fences and it is open to play on.”

The city of Henderson plans to replace and convert grass at 12 parks by the end of this summer and will continue its grass removal process for its remaining parks by 2026.

The fence at Silver Springs Park will come down tomorrow and people will then be able to enjoy the area.

