CCSD trustees vote on dispute resolution process for issues relating to retaliation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School Board trustees voted Wednesday on a procedure process that would address issues relating to retaliation.

Last year, several education advocacy groups requested an investigation into retaliatory actions by the district against a Moapa Valley school principal, who was also part of the School Organizational Team.

District officials say the complaint should’ve been filed through the union.

“The hearing officer’s found two things, the district did not retaliate against the employee, and that number two the case did not apply, or the NAC did not apply to the case because it was an employee,” CCSD Chief Strategy Officer Kellie Kowal-Paul said.

Some of the corrective action in the plan includes:

Ensure the regulation includes specific requirements for the resolution of disputes related to the reorganization of the Clark County School District

Ensure the regulation clarifies that the dispute resolution process applies to parent/legal guardian, student, and advisory members of the school organizational team; alleged retaliation related to employee disciplinary matters is not subject to the regulation and must be carried out in accordance with applicable negotiated agreements

No later than September 1, 2022, CCSD staff will present a draft regulation to the Board of School Trustees as a Notice of Intent item

No later than November 1, 2022, CCSD staff will present a final regulation to the Board of School Trustees as a Final Action, Adoption, Amendment, or Appeal item

