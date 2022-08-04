‘Alice in Wonderland’-themed immersive cocktail experience coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An “Alice in Wonderland”-themed immersive cocktail experience is coming to Las Vegas later this year.

According to organizers, the 90-minute “tospy-turvy” journey, dubbed “The Alice,” takes guests into the magical realm of wonderland, saying the experience “will be the tea party to end all tea parties.”

Created by Hidden Media, the group says the “theatrical, alternate reality” experience will take guests “down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass.”

As part of the experience, guests will enjoy themed cocktail, solve riddles and challenges “just like Alice,” and snack on “eat me” cookies,

The website notes that the cocktail experience will run from Sept. 28 through Nov. 27 at a “secret location.”

"Alice in Wonderland"-themed cocktail experience (Robert Wagner | Hidden Media Network)

Tickets for the experience are $47. The experience will offer daytime family-friendly events throughout its run.

For more information, click HERE.

