‘Alice in Wonderland’-themed immersive cocktail experience coming to Las Vegas

An “Alice in Wonderland”-themed immersive cocktail experience is coming to Las Vegas later this...
An “Alice in Wonderland”-themed immersive cocktail experience is coming to Las Vegas later this year.(Robert Wagner | Hidden Media Network)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An “Alice in Wonderland”-themed immersive cocktail experience is coming to Las Vegas later this year.

According to organizers, the 90-minute “tospy-turvy” journey, dubbed “The Alice,” takes guests into the magical realm of wonderland, saying the experience “will be the tea party to end all tea parties.”

Created by Hidden Media, the group says the “theatrical, alternate reality” experience will take guests “down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass.”

As part of the experience, guests will enjoy themed cocktail, solve riddles and challenges “just like Alice,” and snack on “eat me” cookies,

The website notes that the cocktail experience will run from Sept. 28 through Nov. 27 at a “secret location.”

"Alice in Wonderland"-themed cocktail experience
"Alice in Wonderland"-themed cocktail experience(Robert Wagner | Hidden Media Network)

Tickets for the experience are $47. The experience will offer daytime family-friendly events throughout its run.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Las Vegas rental cap proposal hits a wall
Proposal for rent control in North Las Vegas won’t appear on November ballet
North Las Vegas rental cap proposal hits a wall
North Las Vegas rental cap proposal hits a wall
Las Vegas-based rental firm, Siegel Group, under investigation over pandemic evictions
Homicide investigation near Decatur, Washington on Aug. 4, 2022.
1 dead after shooting near Decatur, Washington