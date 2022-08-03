Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of the upcoming school year quickly approaching, the Raiders are partnering with local barbershops to help make sure Las Vegas kids are ready to head back to class.

As part of the partnership, barbershops throughout the valley will offer free back-to-school haircuts and beautician services to Las Vegas children.

According to Clark County, five barbershops are participating in the free haircut event and one shop will offer beautician services.

The barbershops participating are as follows:

Masterpiece Barber School: 3510 E, Bonanza Road, #150

On Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

5 Star Barbershop: 2696 W. Ann Road, #107

On Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Fade ‘Em All Summerlin: 7760 W. Sahara Avenue

On Sunday, Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Original Barber School: 5812 S. Pecos

On Sunday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Expertise Cosmetology Institute: 535 E. Lake Mead Boulevard

Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Beautician services:

Expertise Cosmetology Institute: 1191 North Stella Lake Street

Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Any questions about the events should be directed towards the Raiders: communityrelations@raiders.com

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.