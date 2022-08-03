Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts

Haircut generic
Haircut generic(Taylor Smith / Unsplash via MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of the upcoming school year quickly approaching, the Raiders are partnering with local barbershops to help make sure Las Vegas kids are ready to head back to class.

As part of the partnership, barbershops throughout the valley will offer free back-to-school haircuts and beautician services to Las Vegas children.

According to Clark County, five barbershops are participating in the free haircut event and one shop will offer beautician services.

The barbershops participating are as follows:

Masterpiece Barber School: 3510 E, Bonanza Road, #150

On Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

5 Star Barbershop: 2696 W. Ann Road, #107

On Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Fade ‘Em All Summerlin: 7760 W. Sahara Avenue

On Sunday, Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Original Barber School: 5812 S. Pecos

On Sunday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Expertise Cosmetology Institute: 535 E. Lake Mead Boulevard

Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Beautician services:

Expertise Cosmetology Institute: 1191 North Stella Lake Street

Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Any questions about the events should be directed towards the Raiders: communityrelations@raiders.com

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gambling addiction is a serious issue for some.
Man accused of trying to steal slot ticket at Las Vegas Strip casino
Update on Lake Mead water situation coming to Southern Nevada mailboxes
Update on Lake Mead water situation coming to Southern Nevada mailboxes
LVMPD expands police presence around Fremont street in response to uptick in violent crime
Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council
Bat generic
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close