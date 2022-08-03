Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council

LVMPD expands police presence around Fremont street in response to uptick in violent crime
LVMPD expands police presence around Fremont street in response to uptick in violent crime(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposed 21 and under curfew for Fremont Street is on hold, according to city officials.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman first proposed the curfew after at least two violent incidents at the Fremont Street Experience: a deadly shooting on June 19 and another shooting early on July 4.

According to city spokesman Jace Radke, the item was stricken from Wednesday’s city council agenda because ongoing security measures, including an increased police presence and metal detectors at the entrances of FSE, have helped curb the violence.

In order for the item to be considered again, another councilmember or the mayor would have to re-introduce the measure to the council for consideration.

Radke said the city will continue to monitor the safety on Fremont with its current safety measures.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clark County Park Police Department
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
Casa Don Juan in Las Vegas
Owner of 3 Las Vegas restaurants underreported cash sales by $5.1M, DOJ says
Bat generic
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
Las Vegas police discuss how to respond to active shooter situations
Las Vegas police discuss how to respond to active shooter situations