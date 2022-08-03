Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposed 21 and under curfew for Fremont Street is on hold, according to city officials.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman first proposed the curfew after at least two violent incidents at the Fremont Street Experience: a deadly shooting on June 19 and another shooting early on July 4.

@LVMPD and our city marshals have committed to an increased law enforcement presence.

Our City Attorney will prosecute violators to the fullest, and we’re exploring a curfew for those under 21. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) July 5, 2022

According to city spokesman Jace Radke, the item was stricken from Wednesday’s city council agenda because ongoing security measures, including an increased police presence and metal detectors at the entrances of FSE, have helped curb the violence.

In order for the item to be considered again, another councilmember or the mayor would have to re-introduce the measure to the council for consideration.

Item 33 regarding a curfew applicable to persons under the age of twenty-one and pertaining to the area near @FSELV bounded by Ogden Avenue on the north, 8th Street on the east, Carson Avenue on the south, and Main Street on the west, was stricken from today’s #lvcouncil agenda. — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 3, 2022

Radke said the city will continue to monitor the safety on Fremont with its current safety measures.

