Man accused of trying to steal slot ticket at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of trying to steal a slot ticket from a gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino before getting into a fist fight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Deon Newton is facing charges of battery and committing fraud in a gaming establishment after the incident in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

According to police, video surveillance showed a man playing slots around 12:38 a.m. at the Bellagio. Newton was reportedly seen approaching and pressing a button on the machine while the man was turned and talking to a woman nearby. According to the victim, he stepped away from the machine to tend to his wife.

“Newton appears to be attempting to take the gaming ticket out of the machine,” police said in the arrest report.

The player confronted Newton and the two started arguing, LVMPD said. Newton reportedly started to walk away but returned and punched the victim in the face, police said. Then a fight ensued.

The ticket in question was for $67.07, LVMPD said.

Newton told police he was homeless and will collect tickets for money, LVMPD said.

According to court records, a judge ordered Newton to stay away from the Las Vegas Strip as part of his bail conditions. The Clark County Commission recently passed a measure allowing judges to ban certain criminals from the Strip.

Newton’s next hearing was set for Aug. 30.

