Las Vegas police investigate death near Bermuda, Pyle

Crime tape
Crime tape(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE (8:25 a.m.): Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the death appears to be a suicide. No foul play is suspected.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the investigation started around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 10000 block of Glassboro Court, near Bermuda Road and Pyle Avenue. LVMPD homicide Lt. Jason Johansson is expected to provide additional details Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police discuss how to respond to active shooter situations
Las Vegas police discuss how to respond to active shooter situations
New details in arrest of suspect accused in attempted murder of elderly Las Vegas man
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Las Vegas police: 13-year-old accused of setting several fires at Nellis AFB
Police previously said the remains spotted Sunday by boaters probably dated from the 1980s.
Officials reveal new details about 3 sets of human remains found at Lake Mead