Las Vegas police investigate death near Bermuda, Pyle

UPDATE (8:25 a.m.): Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the death appears to be a suicide. No foul play is suspected.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the investigation started around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 10000 block of Glassboro Court, near Bermuda Road and Pyle Avenue. LVMPD homicide Lt. Jason Johansson is expected to provide additional details Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.